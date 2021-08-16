What a lot of us here already know: "Fast" carbs don't make you fat!
The damnation of "fast carbs" I believe is because many many overweight people consumed them in mass amounts and because they taste better than a lot of "natural" whole carbs (IE brown rice vs white). What people fail to see is around the rest of the world, many countries also sell these "fast carbs" and yet the population's weight issues are no where near the overweight/obesity rate with exception of a few countries.
