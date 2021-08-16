Cancel
What a lot of us here already know: "Fast" carbs don't make you fat!

By Speakeasy76
myfitnesspal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe damnation of "fast carbs" I believe is because many many overweight people consumed them in mass amounts and because they taste better than a lot of "natural" whole carbs (IE brown rice vs white). What people fail to see is around the rest of the world, many countries also sell these "fast carbs" and yet the population's weight issues are no where near the overweight/obesity rate with exception of a few countries.

community.myfitnesspal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Carbs#Fat People#The Barnum Bailey
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
Weight LossPosted by
Parade

We've All Heard the Phrase 'Skinny Fat'—But What Does It Actually Mean, and What Can You Do About It?

We’re all familiar with the phrase “skinny fat,” which sounds a bit contradictory and confusing. How can you be both? And what does it actually mean?. The pandemic caused everyone to freeze gym memberships, and if you didn’t jump on the at-home workout train, chances are you lost muscle tone and perhaps put on a few extra pounds. It’s common to hear people joke, “I’m skinny fat now,” referring to that weight gain, despite not being technically overweight—but being “skinny fat” can actually be a cause for some major health issues down the line.
Weight LossSimmer and Boil

Ask a Dietitian: What Makes Carbs Good or Bad?

This is a great question because navigating carbs continues to be a source of confusion. It also shows that our mindset about carbs is shifting from asking, “Do carbs make me fat?” to a focus on carbohydrate quality. This is huge because it recognizes that all carbohydrate-rich foods aren’t fattening...
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Gaining weight with liquid calories....?

Drinking your calories is definitely the move especially for people that have trouble gaining weight and eating a lot of food. I drink a lot of my calories and its just as good as eating those calories. I started off by making a shake that was 700 calories and now i drink a shake that is about 1250-1500 calories and it has helped me a lot when it comes to gaining weight.
Fitnesspcrm.org

Best Foods for a Healthy Thyroid | Dr. Neal Barnard Live Q&A

Explore how your diet can help heal your thyroid on this episode of The Exam Room LIVE with Dr. Neal Barnard and "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll. This episode of The Exam Room™ Podcast is sponsored by The Gregory J. Reiter Memorial Fund, which supports organizations like the Physicians Committee that carry on Greg’s passion and love for animals through rescue efforts, veganism, and wildlife conservation.
DietsInverse

The most misunderstood part of intermittent fasting isn’t what you think

If only we could wake up with the Sun, run ten miles every day, eat five servings of vegetables, cut out sugar-sweetened beverages, and practice mindfulness for the rest of our days. Surely, or so science shows, we’d improve our cardiovascular health, ward off depression, and dramatically extend our lifespan.
Weight LossMedicineNet.com

What Foods Make You Gain Weight Fast?

While most people are worried about being overweight, being underweight also comes with health risks. But whether you are underweight because of poor nutrition, eating disorders, infections or other health conditions, there is no fast, safe way to gain weight. Gaining weight in a healthy way takes time, and should...
Weight LossEurekAlert

New study disproves “fast carbs make you fat” claim

August 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – A study recently published in Advances in Nutrition, a peer-reviewed nutrition journal from the American Society for Nutrition, concludes that high-glycemic (high-GI) foods (often called “fast carbs”) are no more likely than low-GI foods (often called “slow carbs”) to lead to weight gain – and no less likely to lead to diet-induced weight loss.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Help meeeeeee!!

Hi all, i am back here again and looking for some moral support. 55 years and the good old menopause is making itself known. I'm finding it really hard to lose any weight despite doing what i think are the right things. I know from past experience that having friends on here to support and encourage is the way to go. xx.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Did COVID kick you into fitness?

I gained a few pounds when Covid lockdowns began. Then Covid made me take a deep look at my health and weight and scared me into addressing it. no. i joined MFP in 2012, got serious in 2015. lost 189 pounds. i actually gained back a few pounds during covid but it had nothing to do with covid, but rather a deep depression (also not covid related) but have since lost that.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Hi, I'm new!

Heya, I'm Melissa! I'm looking for some friends to add on the app to keep me accountable, and have fun with the social side of health and weightloss. My highest weight was 402, I am currently 283, looking to get to my comfy zone of under 200. I've been vegan...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

58 lbs lighter in just 4 months! Almost halfway...

Age - 28 Since 15th April 2021 I decided to change my life by changing my eating habits. I also found a job and I move more now albeit trivial and doesn't count as exercise. I started incorporating 20 minute brisk walks in my daily routine since a month ago too.

