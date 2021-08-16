Cancel
The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

By Tommy Carroll
 4 days ago
No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.

AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
AstronomyPosted by
VoiceOfDenton

Blue Moon in 2021: When Is the Next Blue Moon?

August’s full Moon, which is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, is extra-special this year: it’s a seasonal Blue Moon!. Most of the time, a season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) contains three full Moons. However, if the dates of the full Moons and the seasons line up just right, a season may end up containing four full Moons instead. If that happens, the third full Moon of the season is called a seasonal Blue Moon! That’s exactly the case in August 2021.
AstronomyPosted by
Fatherly

Here’s How to Catch August’s Ultra-Rare Blue Moon

The last time we saw a Blue Moon was on the night of Halloween in 2020. But there’s a special one just around the corner. And if you’re someone who is fascinated by the many forms of the moon or you’re looking for something fun for the kids to witness, here’s how to catch this month’s Blue Moon.
AstronomyYoga Journal

August’s Full Moon Is Also a Blue Moon—And Its Rise Ushers in a Time of Change

As we leave fiery Leo season to enter earthly Virgo, there are some intense astrological events in the air. The Aquarius full moon hits us on August 22—and it’s not just a full moon; it’s a blue moon, too. This rare phenomenon occurs when an extra full moon lands within a certain time period—in this case, the summer season—and brings with it a powerful energy. Now is the time to embrace change, let go of what’s no longer serving you, and reach for your dreams—however lofty they may be.
AstronomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

The next full moon is this weekend, and it’s a blue moon. When to see the August 2021 sturgeon moon.

The next full moon is a blue moon, but don’t expect it to appear any crazy colors when it rises this weekend. The August 2021 full moon is a seasonal blue moon, which means it is the third of four full moons in one season. That’s different than, say, the 2020 Halloween blue moon, which was the second full moon in one month. By either definition, it’s all about timing.
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: A Colossal Dinosaur On Lake Michigan

Like a moment cut straight from Jurassic Park, a dinosaur was caught on a camera roaming the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Most dinosaurs died out by the end of the Cretaceous Period, about 66 million years ago. Dinosaur fossils are all that’s left of those prehistoric animals. We find dinosaur fossils in the ground, in riverbeds and lakes, and on the sides of cliffs and mountains. And along Lake Michigan? No. And yes.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Watching the Skies: This harvest moon is also a blue moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A blue moon will light up the night sky this weekend. The phrase “blue moon” can mean a few different things. In the case of the full moon that will occur Aug. 22, the blue moon refers to the third of four full moons that take place in an astronomical season. There was a full moon just after the summer solstice on June 24, another on July 23 and there will be a fourth full moon of the summer season on Sept. 20 before the equinox.
EntertainmentWCAX

MiVT: Blue Moon Pottery

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Down a dirt road in Fletcher, you can find a couple of potters. “I got into pottery because Cheryl got into pottery,” laughed Steve Grundon. “I started doing pottery in college. So, Steve used to go to the same college that I did, and he always said that if he couldn’t find me he’d just go down to the potters’ studio and he knew I’d be there,” said Cheryl Grundon.
AstronomyTechRadar

How to photograph the Blue Moon, giant planets and Milky Way this weekend

Are you ready to capture a rare ‘Blue Moon’ with two giant planets, then your own home galaxy?. Both astrophotography and night-scape photography have boomed in recent years as camera sensors have gotten more sensitive and better at producing noise-free long exposure images using high ISOs. The pandemic has also caused a spike in interest in the night sky, with sales of telescopes skyrocketing.
EnvironmentGrist

The IPCC report may be dark, but a blue moon is rising

The latest United Nations climate report, out this week, paints a terrifying picture of our future. (This video by PhD student Miriam Nielsen is the perfect summary of the report, which is known in U.N.-ese as the sixth assessment of climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.) In...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Rare ‘true’ Blue Moon rises this weekend. Here’s why it’s different

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to the topic of a Blue Moon, you may have been living a lie. The widely-known definition of a Blue Moon is two full moons in the same month. The last time that happened was in October 2020. The thing is, the full moon rising on Aug. 22 is the first full moon of the month. So how can this weekend’s full moon also be a Blue Moon?
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

"True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon. Rick Fienberg, Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x116, rick.fienberg@aas.org. Note to Editors/Producers: This release is accompanied by high-quality graphics; see the...
Astronomyalmanac.com

A Special Weekend of Moons: Start Watching Early

On all three nights, the Moon will be tangled together with the planets Jupiter and Saturn. Very close to Saturn on Friday night, right amidst both brilliant Jupiter and less-bright Saturn on Saturday, and forming a line with them when it’s full on Sunday. Read about super-bright Jupiter which is at its best right now.

