Susanville, CA

Wildfire updates: Susanville residents told to ‘be alert’ as Dixie Fire creeps closer

By Michael McGough
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor wildfires continue to burn actively in California, as forecasters warn gusty winds this week could produce yet another round of critical fire weather. Thousands of fire personnel continue to battle the month-old Dixie Fire, which is burning primarily in Butte and Plumas counties. The blaze has burned 569,707 acres (890 square miles), with containment stalled at 31%, Cal Fire reported in a Monday morning update. It is California’s second-largest wildfire ever recorded.

www.sacbee.com

