Agriculture

Market Prospects for U.S. Cotton Improving

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld economies are growing and that’s a good sign for U.S. cotton growers. Gary Crawford has the story.

#U S
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Livestock Market Report Week Ending 8-20-2021

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended August 20, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ending Aug 20, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
Agricultureagfax.com

Cleveland on Cotton: Market Bulls Still Have Horns

The market is screaming, I’m hungry. Feed me! It’s the time of year when we typically write about the Dog Days of Summer, mid-August, blistering hot, muggy, and simply uncomfortable, day after day. Cotton, loving that kind of weather, is adding weight to its heavy fruit load and the market can’t decide in which direction to move, but it is typically reluctant to move higher. Oh! Also, prices seem to be in the 70’s.
Industrydrgnews.com

Growth Energy welcomes CHS as new producer plant member

Growth Energy, the world’s biggest ethanol trade association, announced that CHS is its newest producer plant member. The addition brings Growth Energy’s membership to a total of 91 producer plant members and 8.8 billion gallons represented out of the total U.S. annual ethanol production. CHS has been a premier ethanol marketer, trader, and producer of renewable fuels for more than forty years. They produce 260 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol and market one billion gallons of ethanol every year, making CHS one of the nation’s largest suppliers of ethanol-enhanced gasoline and the largest U.S. retailer of E85 ethanol. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says they’re thrilled to welcome CHS to their growing powerhouse list of Growth Energy producer plant members. “As a whole, CHS has already contributed so much to our industry as an associate member of Growth Energy, having just announced the sale of E15 at 19 more Midwest terminals through its refining business,” Skor says. A release from CHS says, “We value working together for shared success, and we look forward to active participation in Growth Energy and its efforts to advance pro-biofuels policies and expand consumer access to higher ethanol blends.”
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Quietly Plays Defense

The cotton market is slightly lower Friday as it tries to process its surroundings. From a strengthening U.S. dollar to COVID to Afghanistan, traders are nervous and wary. Cumulative sales for 2021/22 have reached 38% of the USDA’s forecast for the marketing year. The five-year average of 46%. The largest buyer this week was China at 161,861 bales, all for 2021/22, followed by Pakistan, which bought a total of 75,857. Total combined sales were 308,000 bales versus the previous 258,300 bales sold.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

CCQA Publishes Animal Care Reference Manual

Last week, the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA) program published the first volume of its Animal Care Reference Manual. The manual assists farmers and ranchers who raise different breeds of male and female calves intended for dairy and/or beef production systems. It encourages calf raisers to approach management decisions with thoughtfulness and an appreciation for the responsibility they have to their animals, consumers and the broader cattle industries in the U.S.
Economyagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Revives Slightly Higher

The cotton market ended a bit higher as outside selling pressure, so prevalent on Thursday, abated Friday. Specifically, the dollar was a shade lower, while the Dow Jones was moderately higher. Cotton had become slightly oversold, having tumbled from Tuesday’s high of 96.71 cents to Friday’s low of 91.80 cents. Thus, heading into the weekend, there was a certain amount of position squaring done by traders.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

GCC Encourages Producers to Attend Remaining Field Days

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) encourages producers to attend any of the remaining three field days to be held over the next month. Growers can interact with researchers and ask questions about issues pertinent to their farming operations. Topics typically center on variety selection, pest management, irrigation and precision agriculture.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Disappointed with EPA Chlorpyrifos Rule Announcement

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced this week it is revoking all “tolerances” for chlorpyrifos, which establish an amount of a pesticide that is allowed on food. The agency will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos.
Economysoutheastagnet.com

The Cotton Board Approves Cotton Incorporated’s 2022 Budget

The Cotton Board recently held its 2021 Annual Meeting in Durham, North Carolina, along with Cotton Incorporated’s Board of Directors. This is the first in-person meeting for both boards since March 2020. At the meeting, board members serving the Cotton Research and Promotion Program reviewed, analyzed, and voted to recommend Cotton Incorporated’s 2022 budget. The new $82 million budget reflects a $2 million increase from 2021.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Farm Computer Usage is Climbing

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released their 2021 Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report. The report is conducted every other year and presents data on farm computer usage, including computer access, ownership or leasing, farm business use, and internet access. USDA findings show that 82 percent of...
Agriculturekyn24.com

Poultry Feed Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Poultry feed is used as food for poultry birds, including, ducks, turkey, chickens, geese and other domestic birds. Poultry birds require a specific amount of carbohydrates and proteins, along with the necessary, dietary minerals, vitamins, and an adequate quantity of fresh & clean water. Presently, owing to commercialization of poultry, large flocks of poultry birds are presently in farms. Thus, to overcome the nutritional demand, nutritionally complete poultry feed is required in massive quantities. This nutritional feed consists of grains and protein supplement such as soybean meal, maize, along with added minerals and vitamins.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Milk Prices Below Expectations, Could Go Lower Next Year

Earlier this month, it was announced that the June margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program dropped 65 cents from May’s margin to $6.24/cwt, which will generate a June payment of $3.26/cwt for $9.50/cwt coverage. So dairy operators are getting the benefits of the DMC program this year, and...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Unveils New Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. Through the new program, USDA will provide about $350 million in pandemic assistance payments to dairy farmers who received a lower value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package including permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) safety net program.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Expanding Importation of Fresh Citrus Fruit from Australia

The Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the expansion of the production areas in Australia authorized to import fresh citrus fruit into the United States. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service also revised the conditions under which citrus from Australia may be imported. Currently, imports of fresh citrus fruit are...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Markets Finish Mixed

The cotton market traded up, down, and all around on Monday, before eventually finishing slightly lower. Traders had one eye on Tropical Storm Fred, and the other on the tragic situation unfolding in Afghanistan. To the former, Fred is intensifying as it prepares to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

New Pima Cotton Cultivars Show Improved Resistance to Disease

Pima cotton is the predominant variety of cotton grown in California. It’s ideal for making premium fabrics for clothing and bed sheets. But Fusarium wilt disease, caused by a soil-borne fungus, can devastate a cotton crop. It’s responsible for crop losses in several production regions in the U.S. and worldwide.
Retailagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Posts 4-Year Highs

Cotton made yet another contract high Monday night as it hurdled the 95-cent mark. The market is being driven higher by a well-defined upward trend, strong bullish participation from managed-money speculators and fear of the hurricane season. To the latter, just last night Tropical Storm Fred weaved its way inland bringing winds and rains to a Southeastern crop which didn’t really need such elements.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Cattle Industry Commits to Climate Neutrality by 2040

During last week’s Cattle Industry Convention in Nashville, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) solidified U.S. cattle ranchers’ commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability with the release of U.S. cattle industry sustainability goals. The goals call for demonstrating climate neutrality of U.S. cattle production by 2040. NCBA past president...

