Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

5 Essential iPhone Security Features You Should Enable Right Now

iphonelife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is constantly adding new iPhone privacy and security features and upgrading existing one. In this article, we'll go over five of the best iPhone security features that you should know about. Jump To:. Choose Which Photos You Share with Which Apps. For many of us, the Photos app is...

www.iphonelife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Privacy Settings#Information Security#Google Maps#Select Photos#Icloud Keychain#Select Privacy Report#Toggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
ComputersPosted by
Popular Science

6 router settings you should change right now

This post has been updated. It was originally published on December 6, 2018. Your router’s features make easier to use, but these same properties often make it less secure. In recent years, vulnerabilities in the common Universal Plug and Play (UPNP) protocol, which facilitates communication between devices on a network, was used to hack thousands of routers. There’s a good chance your device remains vulnerable to this and many other security holes.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Millions of Android users can get compensation of £50 from Google, are you one of them?

If you have an Android smartphone in your pocket, chances are you owe a £50 windfall from Google. That’s because the US tech company faces a new lawsuit over claims that its charges to the Play Store are excessive and “unlawful.” Google is systematically breaking the law and overcharging millions of British users for apps and other purchases from the popular app store, according to a landmark lawsuit filed by a UK court against Google.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesCNET

Selling or trading in your iPhone? Make sure you wipe or reset it first. Here's how

Whether it's an iPhone 12, you're getting ready for the iPhone 13, or you have your eye on one of the amazing Android phones available right now, getting a new phone is exciting. But after the excitement wears off, you're left with a decision about what to do with your old phone. If it's still in working order, you have several options that range from trading it in to save some cash, selling it to a random stranger, or repurposing it. However, before you hand it over to someone else or drop it off at FedEx, there's still some work you'll need to do.
Internetkomando.com

How to erase everything Google knows about you

Ever notice how Google always seems to know exactly what you’re looking for? It’s no coincidence. Google knows what you’re interested in, what you search for, where you go and much, much more about who you are. How? Because of all the data you share. With every search, click, message...
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy