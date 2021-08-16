Brandon's Breakdown: What will Oziyah Sellers bring to USC?

USC hit the practice field Saturday for its second practice of its 2021 fall camp. The Trojans still donned just jerseys and helmets due to the NCAA acclimation period, but still participated in physical drills throughout the day. The video above features defensive drills from USC's safeties, linebackers and defensive linemen from the team's first 50 minutes of practice. New faces like safety Jaylin Smith, defensive lineman Korey Foreman, and linebacker Raesjon Davis can be seen participating in individual drills. Plus, older Trojans like linebackers Solomon Tuliaupupu and Tayler Katoa, who haven't seen the field much during their time at USC, are featured in the video above.