Brandon's Breakdown: What will Oziyah Sellers bring to USC?

By Brandon Jenkins
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOziyah Sellers, one of the top shooting guards on the west coast, committed to USC yesterday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound long and skilled swingman out of Modesto (Calif.) is USC's second pledge in the Class of 2022. He will join fellow in-state recruit and five-star big man Kijani Wright. Sellers chose the USC over offers from the likes of Arizona State, Creighton, Mississippi State, Washington State, and many others.

