The Former Guy is proud of his 2020 deal with the Taliban. The U.S. agreed to completely withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for Taliban promises not to attack departing U.S. troops or to provide a sanctuary state for Islamic radical groups again. He told Fox News this week that he’d advised our military to “Take the equipment out, and then take the soldiers out. And frankly, I said ... but before you leave, blow up all the forts.” (The transcript of this astonishing interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity is readily available.)