To welcome new students and freshmen, the school has implemented new activities this year. On Thursday, Aug. 5, a new student pep rally claimed the spotlight, and after the pep rally welcoming committees, student ambassadors, student council and Hope Squad members stationed themselves around the school to help with tours and schedules. The school also will hold a breakfast for new students Aug. 26 during fifth period. In addition, quarterly breakfasts will be held for students who join the school later this year.