Steven Spielberg, Annie Lennox, Mick Jagger, Ajay Devgn & Hrithik Roshan Help Raise $5M During Covid Relief Fundraiser We For India

EXCLUSIVE: Last night’s global fundraiser We for India , the virtual event formulated to support India’s Covid response, is being heralded as a major success having raised $5M to help the country’s fight against the devastating virus.

Notable film and music figures came together, including major names from the west such as Steven Spielberg and Mick Jagger, who offered special messages of support, and Annie Lennox and Ed Sheeran, who performed virtually. They were joined by a multitude of Indian stars including Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kabir Khan. Rajkummar Rao hosted the event.

The evening was live-streamed on Facebook and can still be watched on the platform . Organizers included Reliance Entertainment , GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook. In total, more than 100 entertainers, influencers and musical artists performed during the five hour+ event; the full list of participants is below.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, commented on the evening: “The honest and sincere efforts of our team and our partners, is the reason behind the great success of this event. I would like to extend my gratitude to all the talent, artistes, philanthropists, and everyone who supported this fundraiser. It is our humble contribution to our nation’s ongoing battle against the invisible enemy.”

Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia, added: “We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India Covid Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We For India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, added: “The great success of this initiative is the result of the collective efforts of so many people, and truly epitomises the power of communities. As Facebook, we are proud to have supported the voice of leading artists from all over the world and partnered Give India and Reliance Entertainment in this laudable effort towards Covid relief.”

Here’s the full list of contributors in althabetical order:

A.R. Rahman, Adah Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ajay Devgn, Ajit Mohan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Alaya F, Amit Mishra, Amit Tandon, Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla, Angira Dhar, Ankur Tewari, Annie Lennox, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Atul Satija, Bickram Ghosh, BOI – Dr. Richa (instagram Influencer), BOI – Vaibhav (instagram Influencer), BOI – Venika (instagram Influencer), Chiranjeevi, Deepali Khanna, Dia Mirza, Dina Shihabi, Divyenndu Sharma + Hostel Boys, Dr. Ankesh Sahetya, Dr. Himanshu Mehta, Dr. Sanjay Arora, Dr. Tanu Singhal, Ed Sheeran, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, FB Community – Mahita Nagraj, FB Community – Michael Khanna, FB Community – Sonia Konjeti ( Pula Pune Ladies), Guru Randhawa, Harmeet Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Imtiaz Ali, Ini Dima-Okojie, Jaaved Jaaferi, Javed Akhtar, Jay Shetty, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Johnny Lever, Kabir Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Kanika Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karan Wahi, Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kirti Kulhari, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Mahesh Bhupathi, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Manjari Fadnnis, Manmeet Singh, Meezaan, Mick Jagger, Mira Kapoor, Mithoon, Nakuul Mehta, Nancy Ajram, Natasha Mudhar, Nikhita Gandhi, Nile Rodgers, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Parampara Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Prabhudeva, Pragya Jaiswal, Prakriti Kakar, Pratik Gandhi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Purab Kohli, R. Madhavan, Rahul Bose, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Remo D’Souza, Ribhu Dasgupta, Rohit Saraf, Sachet Tandon, Saif Ali Khan, Salim Merchant, Sania Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanya Malhotra, Sapan Verma, Saqib Saleem, Sara Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shantanu Moitra, Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shibasish Sarkar, Shilpa Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Steven Spielberg, Sukriti Kakar, Sulaiman Merchant, Swanand Kirkire, Tanya Maniktala, Tisca Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Usha Uthup, Varun Sharma, Vidya Balan, Vikram Bhatt, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vinod Khosla, Vishal Dadlani