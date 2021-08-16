Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Celebrate Jessica Anya Blau’s Newest Book with Ivy Bookshop on 8/27

By Sponsored Post Staff
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ivy Bookshop is thrilled to celebrate Jessica Anya Blau’s newest book Mary Jane on Friday, August 27, at 7pm with an outdoor concert and LP exchange on their back patio! Jessica will be joined by musician Steve Martel. It will be a lovely evening of literature and lyrics. Register today.

