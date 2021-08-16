Plant protein could make up nearly 8% of global protein market by 2030

The report “Global Corn Starch Market, By Product (Modified Starch, Native Starch, and Sweetener), By Application (Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile, Paper Making, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global corn starch market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increase in the use of corn starch in many industries, including detergent industries, processed foods, food and beverages, paper and board is major factor to drive growth of the global market. In addition, growing awareness among consumers with respect to health benefits of consuming corn starch is expected to accelerate the growth of the target market during forecast period. Key players in the global corn starch market are offering corn-starch-based products, which are used as a raw material for 3D printing and in bio plastic sector, projected to create cost-effective opportunity for key players operating in the global market during the forecast period.