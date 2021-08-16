Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Uh, Wikipedia was filled with enormous swastikas this morning

By Matt Wille
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if there weren’t already enough anxiety-inducing things on the internet, a variety of Wikipedia pages were replaced by large swastikas on a red background Monday morning. It’s unclear how many Wikipedia pages were affected by the issue — the swastikas have now been removed. Wikipedia tells Input that the...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Raj Kapoor
Person
Edie Sedgwick
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Donald Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Wikipedia#Swastikas#Vandalism On Wikipedia#The Wikimedia Foundation#Nazi#Sivasskumar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wikipedia: One account puts huge swastika in more than 50,000 articles

A single Wikipedia account managed to display a huge swastika in tens of thousands of articles in the English-language edition of the online encyclopedia on Monday at short notice. Administrators were able to fix the problem within a few minutes, as can be seen on a discussion page. Accordingly, the pages were not edited individually, instead a template was vandalized that had been used on more than 50,000 pages. It was repaired, the account was locked indefinitely, further measures are still being discussed.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Wikipedia apparently hacked to display swastikas across different pages

Wikipedia was seemingly hit by a brief hack that meant many of its most popular pages were replaced with swastikas.The antisemitic images, which appeared similar to the flag of the Nazi Party, were displayed on the pages of a variety of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.They took over the entire page, rather than being added to those articles. It is not clear how the hack was possible.Very shortly after they had been uploaded, the images were removed once more and the articles reverted to normal.The changes did not appear on those articles as revisions, in the way that...
InternetFast Company

Non-English Wikipedia has a misinformation problem

Wikipedia doesn’t exactly enjoy a reputation as the most reliable source on the internet. But a report released in June by the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, suggests that the digital encyclopedia’s misinformation woes may run even deeper than many of its English-speaking users realize. In the report’s summary, the...
Internetkclibrary.org

Wikipedia 101: Creating an Account and Editing

Wikipedia is the 5th most visited website in the world, with over 40 million articles in over 250 languages. In this interactive workshop, participants will create their own Wikipedia accounts and learn how to make their first edits. No Wikipedia experience is required. This is the second workshop in the...
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

Uh oh, anonymous gossip app Yik Yak has returned from the dead

The social media app Yik Yak has returned from the dead, four years after it shut down. The service was controversial because it allowed users to anonymously broadcast short messages to other users within a 5-mile radius of their location. Yik Yak was promoted heavily on college campuses; the service was initially geofenced so it only worked at universities. Understandably, things got out of hand and the app gained a toxic reputation for being rife with bullying and harassment.
Internetinputmag.com

Parler, so-called defender of ‘free speech,’ says Twitter must ban the Taliban

Apparently Parler has decided it does see limits to free speech. The so called “premier free-speech” social network of the right has called on Twitter to ban Taliban-related accounts from its platform. The statement comes in a statement release by CEO George Farmer, who added that “Terrorists should not be given free rein on social media.”
IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

NSF Wikipedia Article rewrite, requesting Feedback

I think the coverage of the F9 reuse development missions, specifically to the crowdsourced video reconstruction, as well as discussions on accident investigation of CRS2 and AMOS-9 led to very popular support and growth. I've added a mention on the F9 Landing tests as well as Commercial Crew and Cargo....
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Russian Sommeliers Will Edit Wikipedia Articles

August 20th – The Argentinean wine producer FECOVITA supported by Moscow Sommelier Association established ten scholarships for sommeliers to update already existing and write new articles on wine in the Russian Wikipedia. Wikipedia is the most popular information source in Russia, visited by a million and a half people every...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Google Pixel 5a with 5G review: Simple, affordable, and gimmick-free

Google is releasing a new Pixel phone next week on August 26. No, not the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Those two Android phones are coming this fall. The Pixel launching next week is the Pixel 5a with 5G. It starts at $449. I’ve been using it for about a week and I really like it. It’s not a flagship phone and it’s not going to kill the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy S21. That’s perfectly fine because the Pixel 5a with 5G isn’t competing in the same weight class. It’s more like a Toyota Camry — affordable, reliable, and non-luxurious — than a Tesla.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Here’s a video of Nabokov stalking butterflies, reading , and trashing Faulkner.

Sixty-three years ago today, Lolita—Vladimir Nabokov’s infamous “Charles Atlas muscle-man of language“—first hit shelves in the US. While we try our best not to condone or endorse pedophilia here at Lit Hub, we are all of us pretty vocal Lolita fans. In fact, we’ve probably published more pieces about Lolita than we have about any other book. Down through the years we’ve featured Hanya Yanagihara on the pleasure of reading Lolita’s first 100 pages, Rebecca Solnit on men explaining Lolita to her, Sarah Weinman on why we’ve always misunderstood Lolita, Jenny Minton Quigley on how the publishing world would respond to Lolita today, Emily Temple on the 60 best and worst international covers of Lolita and a playlist for Lolita, Christina Baker Cline on why Lolita is a gothic horror novel, Rebecca Brill on how Lolita went from the banned books aisle to a Lana Del Rey album, and me on the very first reviews of Lolita.
Technologyinputmag.com

Facebook is helping militias spread vaccine misinformation, study shows

Facebook isn’t just allowing vaccine misinformation to thrive — it’s actively assisting those spreading it. And many of the misinformation super-spreaders also happen to members of violent militia groups. That’s what the Tech Transparency Project’s (TTP) latest investigation found, at least. Facebook promised last year to rid its platform of...
Scienceinputmag.com

Scientists set a new world record calculating the digits of Pi

62.8 trillion. That’s the literally incomprehensible length of decimals researchers are now able to calculate for the number Pi. Announced on Monday by Sweden’s University of Applied Sciences Graubünden, the new number has already been submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records for certification, and upon its acceptance will supplant the previous record of 50 trillion digits set in 2020 by programmer, Timothy Mullican, of Alabama.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

NPR’s 50 Favorite SF/F Books of the Decade

NPR announced “Your 50 Favorite Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books of the Past Decade”, a list that began with their 2021 summer reader poll, with a top 50 selected by Amal El-Mohtar, Ann Leckie, Fonda Lee, and Tochi Onyebuchi. Titles are separated into categories, such as “Worlds To Get Lost In” and “Will Mess With Your Head”, and include a range of subgenres and interests, such as Joe Abercrombie’s Age of Madness series (Orbit/Gollancz), Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant (Knopf), N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy (Orbit), Victor LaValle’s The Changeling (Spiegel & Grau), and Andy Weir’s The Martian (Ballantine).
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

A World Made of Words

Garielle Lutz is an author who makes at least part of her living writing and editing grammar textbooks. For 25 years she has published, as Gary Lutz, short stories with titles like “Sororally” and “Chaise Lozenge.” Her introduction to the Writer’s Digest Grammar Desk Reference is unusually passionate, for that sort of thing. Her favorite unabridged dictionary is Merriam-Webster’s 1934 New International, and one gets the sense that it is always close at hand, turned to words that had not yet been deemed archaic. In her prose, lines like “As for the daughter: she was a dampered little dispatch already orderly in her dolors” have attracted an ardent audience, which over the years has raised her name into the oxymoronic echelon of “indie giant.” In truth, Lutz is a writer’s writer — and the closest thing to a cult figure in American literature, which, thanks to the top-down consolidation of contemporary publishing, is in desperate need of a little more cultishness.
VandalismEngadget

Wikipedia vandal adds swastikas to 53,000 pages

Vandalism is , but one user was able to add swastikas to tens of thousands of articles. Among the pages that were defaced included ones for leaders such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and , Canada's prime minister. Articles for celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Madonna were also .
Technologyknowtechie.com

Some idiot filled thousands of Wikipedia pages with swastikas

Earlier this week, some idiot vandalized a bunch of Wikipedia pages. For a few minutes on Monday morning, more than 50,000 Wikipedia pages were littered with black and white swastikas over a bright red background. According to a new report from Gizmodo, this particular hacker took advantage of a flaw...
TechnologyNews Slashdot

Thousands of Wikipedia Pages Vandalized With Giant Swastikas

1 reply beneath your current threshold. Given the kid gloves with which Wikipedia treats neo-nazi and white supremacist groups, this was just one of them planting his flag yet again. Wikipedia's mistreatment of minorities of all sorts (racial, gender, LGBTQ) is documented all over as is the corruption of their leadership. That goes especially the incestuous mutual-butt-covering by corrupt admins, bureaucrats and arbcom members.

Comments / 1

Community Policy