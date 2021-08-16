Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a Japan based greenhouse grower that asked to be unnamed. The grower is an agriculture innovator in Japan with its high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities ('CEA').

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Co2#European Union#Co2 Gro Inc#Blonf#Cea#Japanese#Chiba University#Co2 Delivery Solutions#Eu#North American#Social And Governance#Es G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Related
Chico, CAaustinnews.net

AmeraMex International Receives Approximately $488,000 in Equipment Orders

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling approximately $488,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $17.7 million. The orders included a 2013...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Lithium Commences Environmental Assessment Process With BLM, Updates Plan Of Operations And Provides Update On Work Programs At TLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") is currently reviewing an Administrative Draft Environmental Assessment ("EA") for American Lithium's proposed Plan of Operations ("PO") for its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project ("TLC"). This PO was filed in January 2021 and accepted as complete by the BLM in June 2021 (see press release dated June 17, 2021).
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Sound Agriculture obtains $45 million investment to advance novel tech platforms

Venture capital keeps flowing into new agricultural companies. Sound Agriculture has announced that it has secured a $45 million investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer. Northpond Ventures, a science and technology-driven venture capital firm also participated in the round, along with existing investors Cavallo...
Stocksaustinnews.net

URBT (OTC PINK: URBT) has Earned Its First Dollar ($1) in Crypto Mining

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Urban TV Network Corp (OTC PINK:URBT) makes a headway into the digital money markets. The world woke up to the headline that the giant URBT now eyes launching its cryptocurrency mining business. The company celebrates as it has mined its first dollar ($1) during the proof-of-concept stage.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol "EHT"

Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel generators. EHT's solar technology combined with Windular's wind system will provide clients with a full...
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness Biomedical Group.

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Vitro Biopharma, Inc. announced the signing of a contract with European Wellness Biomedical Group headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it's start-up subsidiary BioPep being registered in Delaware, USA to develop FDA-approval of biological products derived from existing mitochondrial peptide extracts now used globally as treatment of various conditions including aesthetic dermatology and skin revitalization, autism spectrum disorders, cardiovascular, metabolic and degenerative disorders, CKD and fertility through its global network of 12 (twelve) biomedical regenerative centers located throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. The contract provides for direct payments to Vitro Biopharma, Inc. of $2 million over 2-years for its services to gain FDA approval. The contract specifies distinct stages to gain FDA-approval including the steps needed to produce a research product for extensive preclinical and clinical testing to support an FDA IND filing, biomanufacturing infrastructure to support BLA-compliant upstream and downstream operations, development of a certified Quality Management System to support FDA-approval of target products and technology transfer to BioPep.
AgricultureConfectionary News

Dominica relaunches its cocoa sector to compete on global market

The Commonwealth of Dominica is setting an agenda to position itself as one the best cocoa producers on the international market by developing better agricultural practices and infrastructure. The Caribbean island has unique, fine-flavoured cocoa that has won prestigious recognition in product quality within the past decade and the initiative...
Businessaustinnews.net

AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced the appointment of four Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to expand the distribution of its new satellite devices to the global market.
Businessaustinnews.net

ShelterZoom Selected As Top 50 Startup at the WorldFestival 2021 Innovation Awards

CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland to showcase latest product rollouts during a live presentation. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart document management solutions provider, announced today the company was selected out of a global pool of contenders as a WorldFestival Top 50 startup. The virtual global conference, with 20,000+ participants from over 130 nations, describes its mission as one of, 'connecting the top emerging technologies each year to companies, people, investors, media, and communities around the world.' A global team of expert judges formally determined the chosen winners.
Businessaustinnews.net

1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.
Businessaustinnews.net

Magna Terra Agrees to Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM as the Company Continues to Focus on Its Atlantic Canada Gold Projects

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the 'Agreement') to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project ('Verneuil') to SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'). Verneuil has been governed by an Option and Joint Venture Agreement signed in 1997 between SOQUEM and Normabec Mining Resources Ltd ('Normabec'). Subsequently, in 2009, Brionor Resources Inc. (a predecessor company to Magna Terra) assumed the Verneuil option, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Normabec. Verneuil is a non-core asset in Magna Terra's exploration property portfolio, and thus the Company did not participate in recent exploration programs conducted by SOQUEM, resulting in its ownership position in the joint venture being diluted down to its current 32.778% undivided interest.
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Cox Enterprises Acquires High-Tech Greenhouse Grower BrightFarms

Cox Enterprises has acquired indoor farming company BrightFarms, the two companies announced today via press release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies noted that the acquisition will be key to helping Cox Enterprises build out a “multibillion cleantech business” by 2030. Multi-industry conglomerate Cox is in...
Lafayette, COPosted by
Benzinga

urban-gro Stock Slightly Up After Announcing Record Financial Results In Q2 2021, Continues To Provide Cannabis-Focused Agricultural Solutions

Cannabis-focused engineering design and services company urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) announced record financial results Wednesday for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, the company achieved profitability for the first time in its history, record revenue in the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, as well as a strong project backlog.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Agile IoT Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | ByteLight (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Qualcomm Inc. (US)

The ' Agile IoT market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Agile IoT market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agile IoT market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Responsible governance of gene editing in agriculture and the environment

To the Editor — Gene editing and other biotechnologies have the potential to address urgent dilemmas in the environment, human health and food security1,2,3,4,5. However, these technologies also raise potential for societal concerns, environmental and health risks, and conflicts with cultural and spiritual values2,4. Previous experience with the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the food system has in some instances resulted in public mistrust, underscoring the need for greater transparency, better governance and improved oversight of the deployment of these technologies2,6.
Agriculturedallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive sales partnership agreement with Spain based Jose Andres Garcia Munoz ('Jose Andres'). Jose Andres is a Spanish horticulture and berry industry veteran who has widespread contacts in the Spanish protected agriculture market. His expertise is in helping protected agriculture operators improve cultivation practices and yields using new technologies.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Epizyme And HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration To Develop And Commercialize TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat) In Greater China

Epizyme, Inc. ("Epizyme") (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, and HUTCHMED (China) Limited (" HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13), today announce a collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK ® in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (the "Territory").

Comments / 0

Community Policy