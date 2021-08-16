Gun violence kills 6 wounds 52 over the weekend in Chicago
At the time of this report, 52 people have been shot and six of them had been killed this weekend in Chicago. Among those killed is a 7-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Among teenage victims, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder and wrist just after 7:00 PM Friday night. She got into an argument while walking down the street and someone shot her. Once at the hospital, she was in good condition.saraacarter.com
