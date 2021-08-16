Cancel
Gun violence kills 6 wounds 52 over the weekend in Chicago

Sara A. Carter
Sara A. Carter
 4 days ago
At the time of this report, 52 people have been shot and six of them had been killed this weekend in Chicago. Among those killed is a 7-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Among teenage victims, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder and wrist just after 7:00 PM Friday night. She got into an argument while walking down the street and someone shot her. Once at the hospital, she was in good condition.

