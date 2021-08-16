Gun violence kills 6 wounds 52 over the weekend in Chicago

A gunman shot two men early Monday morning on Burbank Street in Washington, D.C.. One man died of his wounds at the scene. The other is receiving treatment. This is the latest of a string of shootings at the nation’s capital. Earlier this month, a drive-by shooter wounded five people and killed a six-year-old girl on a scooter. Then, attendees of a Nationals baseball game the very next day heard gun shots outside the stadium during the sixth inning. That shooting killed three people and officials postponed the game. Next, only a couple days afterward, a gunman shot two men on 14th street. Both survived their wounds, but the sound spurred pandemonium on the street.