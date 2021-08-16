Cancel
Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the 'Company', 'Telkonet'), a leader of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, operational analytics, and energy efficiency for commercial markets, announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET today to discuss these results with the financial community.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

HIRU CORPORATION - Revenue Projections for 3rd and 4th Quarter

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation, would like to provide revenue projections for the 3rd and 4th quarter for the FYE December 31, 2021. Based upon conservative projections, the Company will produce top line revenue in excess of $250,000 USD...
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a total of 17,281,416 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds of CA$5,705,758.09.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.25)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.210 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.
Businessaustinnews.net

1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has issued a bulletin confirming the delisting of the Company's 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021 (TGIF.DB), effective at the close of trading today.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Logiq Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call For August 16, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Good afternoon everyone, thank you for standing by and welcome to Arco Platform Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Arco remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions] This event is also being broadcast live through webcast and may be accessed through Arco's website at investor.arcoplatform.com where the presentation is also available. Now I will turn the conference over to Carina Carreira, Arco's IR Director. Carina, you may begin your presentation.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

JOYY Inc (YY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

JOYY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to JOYY Inc.'s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I'd now like to hand the conference over...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Synopsys, inc (SNPS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Synopsys, inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Synopsys Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call will last 1 hour, five minutes prior to the end of the call, we will announce the amount of time remaining in the conference. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lisa Ewbank, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.

