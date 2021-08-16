Telkonet Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast to be Held Today at 4:30 P.M. EST

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.