Cargill, vertical farming company seek to improve cocoa bean yields

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – Cargill and AeroFarms, a vertical farming company, have entered into a multi-year research agreement that aims to improve cocoa bean yields and develop more climate-resilient farming practices. The companies also will seek ways to improve the cocoa bean’s flavor and color potential. The collaboration brings together AeroFarms’ experience in controlled environment agriculture with Minneapolis-based Cargill’s knowledge of cocoa agronomy and production practices.

