Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Agrees to Acquire Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.