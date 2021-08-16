Cancel
Woodinville, WA

Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Agrees to Acquire Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

 August 16, 2021

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), a waste and recycling services company for commercial customers, today announces that it signed a Definitive Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Lyell Environmental Services Inc., a commercial environmental remediation, abatement, and testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

