Cleveland, OH

Innovest Global Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Natural Gas Supplier

 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a supplier of natural gas located in the Midwest. The transaction would be completed by share exchange and expected to close at the end of Q3, 2021.

