Protiviti Named to Consulting Magazine’s 2021 ‘Best Firms to Work For’ List

SHIFT44 No. 2,224 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 192% for the second consecutive year. Inc. magazine revealed that SHIFT44 is No. 2,224 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For the second consecutive year, a 192% three-year growth rate landed SHIFT44 in the ranks of the Inc. 5000.