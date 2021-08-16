Protiviti Named to Consulting Magazine’s 2021 ‘Best Firms to Work For’ List
Global consulting firm recognized for the eighth consecutive year. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine’s ‘Best Firms to Work For’ list for the eighth consecutive year. The global list of 21 large firms is compiled based on thousands of survey responses of consulting firm employees who rate their workplace satisfaction across six categories, including culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, work/life balance and firm leadership.martechseries.com
