Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Protiviti Named to Consulting Magazine’s 2021 ‘Best Firms to Work For’ List

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal consulting firm recognized for the eighth consecutive year. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to Consulting magazine’s ‘Best Firms to Work For’ list for the eighth consecutive year. The global list of 21 large firms is compiled based on thousands of survey responses of consulting firm employees who rate their workplace satisfaction across six categories, including culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, work/life balance and firm leadership.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Consulting Firm#Protiviti Named#Consulting Magazine#Adverity Secures#Great Place#Marketing Technology News#Roblox Acquires Guilded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Bloomfire Featured on 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bloomfire makes the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row based on sales growth. Knowledge engagement software company Bloomfire announced that they made the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000, which ranks privately held U.S. companies based on revenue growth over a three year period, is a prestigious list that provides readers a deeper understanding of the current entrepreneurial landscape and showcases future household names. Past honorees include Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia.
Businessaithority.com

David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman Of Accenture Interactive

Accenture has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive’s new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021. Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last ten years, has announced his retirement from Accenture. Under Brian’s leadership, in fiscal year 2020...
Businessmartechseries.com

Iterable Hires Markita Jack as Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to Further Its Vision of People-First Culture

New hybrid work model and compensation policies advance Company’s commitment to equality. Iterable, the cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences, has appointed Markita Jack as Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Markita will lead programs to build on Iterable’s dedication to diversity and belonging and its commitment to being a people-first organization.
Los Angeles, CAMySanAntonio

Goetzman Group Named Among Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places To Work 2021

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Founded in 1998, Goetzman Group was one of the first boutique consulting firms to offer full-time employment to finance and accounting professionals. Goetzman Group has offices serving Los Angeles, Orange County and New York. (The Goetzman Group Corporate Plaza building is located in Los Angeles in the Warner Center in Woodland Hills, CA.) Now, more than twenty years later, Goetzman Group is firmly established as a premier provider of assistance in all areas of finance and accounting in positions ranging from Senior Accountant/Financial Analyst to Controller/VP Finance.
Businessmartechseries.com

TuneIn Promotes Deanna Grams to Chief People Officer, Positioning the Company for Global Growth

The promotion demonstrates TuneIn’s commitment to employee excellence as the company enhances its executive leadership team. TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced that Deanna Grams has been promoted to Chief People Officer. She was previously Senior Vice President, People Operations, with over seven years dedicated to TuneIn. This internal promotion demonstrates TuneIn’s mission and commitment to employee empowerment as the company accelerates growth and aims to reinvent radio for a digital-first world.
Businessmartechseries.com

IZEA Awarded Fortune 10 Customer Expansion

Company Celebrates 5 Years Working Together with Retailer. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a new contract from an existing Fortune 10 customer. The contract marks the second award to IZEA in 2021. IZEA first began working with the retailer in 2017, and has been awarded multiple new contracts every year since becoming an approved vendor.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Yepremyan Law Firm Named To Inc. Magazine's 2021 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 Inc. magazine this week revealed that a Southern California-based Yepremyan Law Firm has made it to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the 4th year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businessmartechseries.com

GoCardless and Piano Partner to Help Publishers and Brands Drive Recurring Revenue

Leading Fintech for Account-to-Account Payments Integrates With Analytics and Activation Platform to Prevent Card Failures, Reduce Customer Churn and Grow Subscriber Count. GoCardless, a global leader in account-to-account payments, today announced a partnership with Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, to deliver new bank debit capabilities. This new integration is designed to help publishers and brands market, sell and fulfill premium content offerings.
Businessmartechseries.com

Sontiq® Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the 2021 International Business Awards

Prestigious Honor Recognizes Strength of Sontiq’s International Expansion through Global Cyber Insurance Solutions. Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, announced it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the International Expansion category of the 18th Annual International Business Awards (IBAs). The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program.
Charitiesmartechseries.com

AudienceFirst Media Wins Acquisition Strategy Contract for Feeding America

AudienceFirst Media to be the broker of record and provide data processing services to help organizations combat hunger in the U.S. AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is excited to announce that the company has been selected by Feeding America as their broker of record and to provide strategic management and data processing. AudienceFirst Media will be applying strategic analysis and data processing techniques that include file conversion, merge purge, package splits and more.
Businessmartechseries.com

Uniphore Appoints Bharat Kannan as Managing Director of Its Newly Created Japanese Subsidiary

Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced the appointment of Bharat Kannan as the Managing Director of its newly-created (July 29, 2021) Japanese subsidiary, Uniphore Technologies Japan K.K. Bharat will be responsible for accelerating Uniphore’s presence in the market, including the growth of its talent pool, expansion of its customer base, and creation of business practices to integrate Uniphore into the Japanese business environment.
Businessmartechseries.com

Friendbuy Named to 2021 Inc. 5000

Leading Referral Marketing Platform Debuts on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine revealed that Friendbuy made its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Gong, ServiceTitan, Privy, Intuit and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businessmartechseries.com

SHIFT44 Named as 2x Honoree to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021 for the 2nd Consecutive Year

SHIFT44 No. 2,224 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 192% for the second consecutive year. Inc. magazine revealed that SHIFT44 is No. 2,224 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For the second consecutive year, a 192% three-year growth rate landed SHIFT44 in the ranks of the Inc. 5000.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

KloudGin appoints Miguel Adao as SVP of Marketing

KloudGin announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Tequity’s Client eSCRIBE has been Acquired by OnBoard

Acquisition strengthens OnBoard’s growth in Canada and public sector markets and enhances eSCRIBE product innovation and customer success. Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to eSCRIBE Software Ltd., the leading cloud-based governance and meeting management solution for public sector boards, committees, and councils, in their acquisition by Passageways, the parent company of OnBoard, the leading board management solution for high-performing boards. The strategic acquisition extends OnBoard’s market reach for empowering boards and committees across Canada and strengthens eSCRIBE’s presence within the United States.
Trexlertown, PAlvb.com

Air Products named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens list

For the 10th consecutive year Air Products of Trexlertown has been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, published by 3BL Media. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Businessmartechseries.com

Advertise Purple Named the 50th Fastest-Growing Advertising Company in the U.S. and 4x Honoree on the Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 679 Percent

Inc. magazine this week revealed that Advertise Purple is No. 725 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessStamford Advocate

e.biT Consulting, a Boutique-Style IT Staffing Firm Launched in 2013 and Now a Leader in its Field, Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 List in 2021

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Inc., the magazine for growing companies, has named Chicago-based e.biT Consulting to its prestigious Inc. 5000 2021 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Launched in 2013, e.biT Consulting is a boutique-style IT staffing company specializing in contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement opportunities.
Businessmartechseries.com

inMotionNow Adds New CMO and Names New Permanent Executive Roles Following Merger with Lytho

Seasoned Team of B2B Technology Leaders Well Positioned to Bring Measurement of Content Outcomes to Creative Teams. inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, announced Russ Somers has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Somers has more than 20 years of experience in B2B and SaaS technology marketing, has held senior marketing leadership roles, and led marketing teams at multiple high-profile start-ups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy