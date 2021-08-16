Cancel
Presidential Election

KOAA Survey: Do you agree with President Biden's handling of Afghanistan?

By News5 Staff
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIhzK_0bT5k9Hz00

News5 would like to know if you agree with President Biden's handling of Afghanistan.

Results:
80% No
20% Yes

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

RELATED:
Colorado lawmakers respond to crisis in Afghanistan

Taliban Projects Calm Amid Unrest

The United States is currently occupying the country's airspace after the Taliban took control of most of Afghanistan, including the capital.

The Western-backed government has now collapsed and the president has fled. This has forced President Biden to send an additional 1,000 troops to aid the 6,000 soldiers who are trying to help citizens evacuate.

The unrest follows Biden's plan to withdraw all troops from the country by Aug. 31. The withdrawal comes after the Trump administration negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban in 2020.

President Biden returns to White House for speech on Afghanistan

President Biden is expected to make remarks on the situation today at 1:45 p.m. News5 will carry the event on our live streaming platform for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the Kabul airport Monday morning left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss ongoing operations.

Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed.

Some clung to the side of a U.S. military plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

Another video showed the Afghans falling as the plane gained altitude over Kabul.

CNN reported that the U.S. military was forced to lay down razor wire around the runway in the hopes of keeping more people off the runway.

___

