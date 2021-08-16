Cancel
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) DLC revealed

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe previously saw a teaser of the next Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character joining Jiren (Full Power), and Bandai Namco revealed that it is Gogeta (DB Super). So you might be wondering, didn’t we already get “SSGSS Gogeta” in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC 8 (Extra Pack 4) back in 2018? Well, it’s the same Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, but this time he’s in his neutral black-haired form. While he does come with a completely different move set, it’s a little odd to see that he’ll only be able to go standard Super Saiyan while the SSGSS Gogeta comes in Super Saiyan Blue right off the bat.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

#Dragon Ball Super#Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2#Xbox One#Db Super Rrb Dlc#Jiren#Bandai Namco#Super Saiyan Blue#Stadia
