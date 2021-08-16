Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) DLC revealed

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga has made the Prince of the Saiyans the talk of the town with his newest transformation that he learned while training beneath the god of destruction, Beerus, and while the appearance of the form is fresh, there are plenty of fan artists attempting to put their own spin on Vegeta's new power-up. While we have yet to see what Vegeta's new transformation looks like in full color, one fan artist has attempted to imagine what the Saiyan Prince's latest form will look like at its strongest.