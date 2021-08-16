Cancel
Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal takes a page out of Fortnite’s book: What we know

By Eric Abent
Call of Duty fans have been waiting the entire summer for a full reveal of the next game in the series, and it looks like they’re going to get it this week. Teasers for the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard have started appearing in numerous places, confirming that the new game will be revealed on August 19th. It even seems that Call of Duty will be taking a page out of Fortnite‘s playbook when it comes to this reveal.

That’s because the reveal will happen inside Call of Duty: Warzone. Epic Games is pretty fond of hosting in-game events in Fortnite, whether those events mark the end (or beginning) of a new season or are entirely unrelated to the game itself. Activision and Sledgehammer games seem to want to follow suit, as teasers for the Vanguard reveal say that it’ll be happening inside Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday, August 19th, at 10:30 AM PDT/1:30 PM EDT.

The teasers appeared on the PlayStation Store this morning and were spotted by DualShockers’ Tom Henderson, who frequently posts leaked Call of Duty information to Twitter. Unfortunately, it seems that the teaser has been pulled for now, as we’re not able to find it in the browser-based version of the PlayStation Store, but regardless, it clearly wasn’t pulled down fast enough.

In any case, Call of Duty: Vanguard is only a working title for the next Call of Duty, and not the game’s official title. Presumably, the game’s full title will be revealed in this Warzone event later this week, and we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a release date as well. Of course, we’ll hopefully see some gameplay footage too, but since this reveal is happening inside Warzone, there’s no real telling how it will go down.

It’s worth noting that these aren’t the only teasers for Call of Duty: Vanguard that have surfaced recently. As Video Games Chronicle points out, a new teaser for Vanguard greets players who achieve victory in Warzone, while several content creators have been receiving new teaser clips to post on social media. Something is clearly brewing, and we’ll let you know when Activision confirms just what that something actually is.

