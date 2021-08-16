Chicago Park District announces disciplinary action in lifeguard sex harassment probe

The Chicago Park District is taking disciplinary action against employees in the Beaches and Pools unit.

There's been an on-going investigation by the Office of Inspector General of sexual misconduct and abuse in the Beaches and Pools unit.

At a news conference Monday morning, Superintendent Michael Kelly, announced disciplinary action has been taken against 42 employees.

Kelly said two high level managers including the assistant director Beachs and Pools and the Beaches and Pools manager, were placed on emergency suspension last Friday. They will remain suspended pending the outcome of the OIG investigation.

Seven additional employees are on emergency suspension. Six others have resigned and and have been placed on a do-not-hire list.

Kelly said the remaining employees received awritten reprimand, suspention, chose to resign or were terminated and no longer eligible for employment with the park district.

Kelly said lifeguard have received at least four training sessions, including sexual harassment training. He said he's also aware of one criminal investigation.