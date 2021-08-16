Philadelphia Freedom: Hauntress

In the years after her husband John’s 1967 death, Alice Coltrane, newly widowed with four children as she entered her thirties, suffered through a harrowing period of severe weight loss, hallucinations, and self-inflicted wounds that included burns where blackened skin fell off her hands. In her 1977 memoir Monument Eternal, Coltrane refers to this ordeal as tapas, a crucial time of trial, tribulation, and transition designed to cleanse and enhance her spirit. Emerging from it, she embraced the Hindu philosophy of Advaita Vedanta, moved herself and her family to California, and founded the Vedantic Center in 1972. Nearly a decade later, having received revelations to abandon the secular life and become a teacher in the Hindu tradition, she fully focused her music on her spiritual journey, making it available exclusively to her students via cassettes sold at the ashram she had built in 1983. The first of these, Turiya Sings, has Coltrane sing-chanting devotional songs in Sanskrit amid her Wurlitzer organ, synthesizer, strings, and sound effects. It is the most peaceful, soothing album of her career.