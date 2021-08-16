View the 10 most endangered landmarks in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy has been announced for 2021. On Monday, Indiana Landmarks released the compilation of the state’s 10 most endangered places, which includes a high school, a hospital, a historic house and more. Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat—abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, or owners who simply lack money for repairs.www.wane.com
