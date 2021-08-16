Cancel
Watch live as UN security council meets to discuss Afghanistan crisis

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15-member United Nations Security Council is meeting to discuss the events unfolding in Afghanistan. At the request of Estonia and Norway, an emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday, less than 24 hours after Taliban fighters seized control of Kabul, the Afghan capital. The UN has maintained an extensive...

