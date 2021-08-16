Cancel
Turn Your Pumpkin Into A Giant, Creepy Spider This Fall

Target is selling a kit that lets you turn your pumpkins into giant spiders this Halloween. I know, I know...it's only August. Why should we already be talking about Halloween and fall things? Why not?! It's never too early to get in the Halloween spirit! I mean I was just at the store yesterday and they already had Halloween candy and a few decorations on the shelves. If they're selling them, it's perfectly acceptable to talk about them!

