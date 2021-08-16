Cancel
Food & Drinks

Dr. Pepper Releasing Chocolate-Flavored Soda

By Dwyer & Michaels
97X
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone knows Dr. Pepper as the drink with 23 flavors in one drink, but now the company is releasing a drink with 24. FANtastic Chocolate is a chocolate flavored Dr. Pepper, available only for a limited time, and only to rewards members. To get the drink, you'll have to buy...

97x.com

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com
#Chocolate#Soda#Dr Pepper#Restaurants#Food Drink
