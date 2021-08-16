Dr. Pepper Releasing Chocolate-Flavored Soda

You might think Cheesecake Factory is one of the unhealthiest places to choose for dinner, but you probably still go anyway, right? Besides their cheesecake, it's hard to resist french fries, Americana cheeseburgers, chicken lettuce wrap tacos, shepherd's pie, fresh grilled salmon, parmesan cheese, and pretty much anything that comes out of a fryer. While delicious, many of these options can result in cross contamination, leading to allergens that can make life hard for people with limited diets, especially those with celiac disease. If you'd like to eat something besides a green salad, sauteed veggies, edamame, and something boring and chargrilled, don't worry too much. The Cheesecake Factory actually has quite a few gluten free options. If you're a gluten-free menu type of person, here's everything delicious you can order from the Cheesecake Factory gluten-free menu.