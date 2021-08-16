Video: Secret City Kitchen Founder & New Owner/Chef
Secret City Kitchen founder Jeremy Varela, left, and new owner/chef Robert Sayre discuss plans for the eatery in a brief video filmed Aug. 3 at the eatery on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Chef Sayre is bringing his international experience to a special weekly family dinner service at Secret City Kitchen, which at the moment has a waiting list. Secret City Kitchen is hiring – to apply visit https://secretcitykitchen.com/secretcitycrew. To stay up to date with the latest news at Secret City Kitchen, visit https://secretcitykitchen.com/ or follow them on Facebook. Video by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.ladailypost.com
