Traffic Alert: Main Hill Road Closed For Rockfall Mitigation

 6 days ago

Beginning today, N.M. 502 (Main Hill Road) will be closed along a 2-mile stretch for approximately 10 days. During this time, New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) crews will mitigate a rockfall hazard along the roadway. Main Hill Road Closure Schedule:. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday; and.

