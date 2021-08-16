Traffic Alert: Main Hill Road Closed For Rockfall Mitigation

TxDOT is building an upgraded, state-of-the-art roadway consisting of 2-to-3 non-stop US 290 mainlanes for through traffic in each direction, as well as 2-to-3 frontage road lanes in each direction. New intersections will be constructed along US 290 at Convict Hill Road, RM 1826, Scenic Brook Drive and Circle Drive (South View Road) where the highway will go below the existing ground level and the cross street will remain at ground level. U-turns will be constructed at intersections along US 290 and SH 71 to allow vehicles traveling on frontage roads to access the opposite direction frontage road. Significant bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will be built along the entire corridor, including 14 miles of shared-use path and 1 1/2 miles of sidewalks. New landscaping, tree plantings, and corridor aesthetics will be part of the construction plan. July 1, 2021: Groundbreaking ceremony Late 2021: Begin major activity on US 290 beginning at the far west and far east segments of the project Mid-2022: Begin major activity on SH 71 Late 2022: Begin major activity at the US 290/SH 71 “Y” interchange segment 2026: Open to traffic Activity will occur throughout the entire corridor simultaneously. The construction sequence that TxDOT will use for the Oak Hill Parkway project will be an “outside-in” approach. This prioritizes the construction of the new frontage roads (on the outside) prior to the reconstruction of the mainlanes. The exact timing of traffic shifts and lane closures will be developed as the design of the project progresses. When information becomes available, TxDOT will distribute this information to businesses, residents, and drivers through multiple communication channels (e.g., e-blasts, tweets, website updates, and media alerts). Construction schedules are fluid and intended to adapt to time, circumstances, and weather delays. The goal of the construction plan will be to keep as many lanes open as possible while the project is being built.