New owners of Park at West End talk about future renovations

The Future of West End Park in Fort Smith was up in the air after it shut down during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The park was sold at auction just a few days ago and the new owners are saying this go-around will be the ride of a lifetime.

“So many stories of engagements here on the carousel and Ferris wheel," said new owner Paige McCoy.

It’s special memories like this that make West End Park a Fort Smith River Front staple.

McCoy has her own special memories of taking maternity pictures in the park, so when she heard it was for sale she wanted others to get the same chance.

“It’s so beautiful. It’s a beautiful area we love Garrison so I wanted to purchase it," McCoy said.

Her husband, Chris reached out to his friend Colby Martin and they won the auction with a $210,000 offer and plan to make the Ferris Wheel go round once again.

“We really want to have everything brought up to date, make sure it’s safe, kind of cosmetic updates, we do want to have paint touched up, it will primarily the same but up to date," Martin said.

Not only are they planning to keep the same family fun atmosphere, but they also plan to mix things up a bit, including drinks.

“We are going to have some nightlife to add to Garrison and bring something that’s never been done before," Martin said.

They know there’s still a lot of brainstorming to be done so while they might not have all the answers just yet they do have one, which is why they’re taking on this project.

“We really hope all these communities will come together and bring both states together," Martin said.

There’s no set date right now of when the park will open back up, but the new owners say they really want the communities input because this park is yours.

To suggest ideas for the park you can go to the Park at West End/Garrison Facebook page .