San Jose: Driver identified in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
SAN JOSE — Police have publicly identified a motorist they suspect was driving drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night. The fatal collision was reported just after 9 p.m., according to San Jose police. An initial investigation found that the driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed north on Almaden Avenue when he ran a red light at Willow Street and hit a man walking across the street.www.mercurynews.com
