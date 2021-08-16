World Leaders React as the Taliban Take Kabul

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, members of the Florida delegation reacted this week to the fall of the American-supported government. “For 20 years, American men and women have fought and given their lives in Afghanistan to protect U.S. national security. After two decades of military efforts, the loss of more than 2,300 American lives and over 20,000 service members wounded in action, America has been chased out of Afghanistan – an embarrassment on the world stage thanks to the abject failure of President Joe Biden. Make no mistake, anything gained during this war has now been lost. The Taliban, and Al-Qaeda, have returned to power. Human rights abuses, and rampant abuses of women, are sure to return. In his shortsighted and ill-prepared withdrawal, Joe Biden let terrorism win. While our immediate focus remains on the safe return of all service members, there is no doubt that the president’s hasty actions have needlessly put American lives on the line and the American people deserve answers,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.