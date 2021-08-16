Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

World Leaders React as the Taliban Take Kabul

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — World leaders expressed dismay and concern at the chaotic scenes in the Afghan capital Kabul, with the Taliban now effectively taking control of the country. Since the U.S. began winding down its Afghan operation, the Taliban — which seeks to enforce an austere version of Islamic law — has been seizing new territory on an almost daily basis. It captured Kabul on Sunday and took over the presidential palace, a move that marked the end of nearly 20 years of American military presence on the ground.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#European Union#American#Islamic#British#Sky News#Corriere Della Sera#Nbc News#Reuters#German#Eu#U N Security Council#The Un Security Council#Twitter#Nato#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

The Afghanistan withdrawal and Taliban takeover mean the terror threat is back

On the eve of the 2004 presidential election, Osama bin Laden issued a landmark videotaped statement. In it, bin Laden explained how he and his followers were engaged in a “war of attrition to fight tyrannical superpowers.” He bragged that, just as Al Qaeda and the Taliban’s predecessors had “bled Russia for 10 years, until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat” from Afghanistan in 1989, the U.S. would suffer the same fate.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Iran Treading Cautiously Amid The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

Iranian officials are carefully weighing their options after the surprisingly swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid fears of instability, a refugee influx, and extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS) gaining a permanent foothold in its eastern neighbor. Tehran, which has cultivated loose ties with the Taliban in recent years...
Worldbetheladvocate.com

Breaking: Taliban Defies UN Security Council and Officially Declares the Creation of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ on Twitter

Report by Paula Antolini, August 20, 2021, 11:33AM EDT. Breaking – Taliban defies UN Security Council and officially declares the creation of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” on Twitter. Tweet translation reads:. “Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country’s independence...
Worldinvesting.com

NATO allies press for more time to fly people out of Kabul

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Several NATO countries pressed on Friday for evacuations from Kabul to continue beyond the current U.S. deadline of Aug. 31 because so many people seeking safe passage following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan are stuck outside the airport. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the situation outside Kabul airport...
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in UAE, officials say

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has taken refuge in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf nation confirmed. Mr Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on its capital city Kabul over the weekend. The UAE’s foreign ministry said the country had welcomed Mr Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds. In...
Worldeugeneweekly.com

Leaving Afghanistan

The lives lost in Afghanistan demand an accounting from our national leadership. Every counterinsurgency is a battle for the loyalty of the people. Our leaders did not insist on an Afghan government, services or a military worthy of the people’s loyalty. We failed in Afghanistan because we did not support an option better than the Taliban. We now see the sobering consequences of that choice.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

An Afghan journalist cryingly pleaded with the European Union not to recognize the Taliban government

The only journalist from Afghanistan in Brussels cries in the middle of the EU press conference. Within the framework of conflict in Afghanistan after the taliban will take power, a Afghan journalist, call Lailuma Sadid, in the middle of the press conference, he burst into tears and begged the European Union and the international community that does not recognize the government of Islamic fundamentalists. “We don’t want to go back and we want to move on, please, please! ”He begged.
WorldCNN

Taliban takes control of Kabul's presidential palace

Majority of US Embassy staff now at Kabul airport, US official tells CNN. The majority of US Embassy staff are out of the diplomatic compound in Kabul, a US official told CNN. CNN reported earlier that a small number of core personnel, including the top US diplomat in the country, will remain at the Kabul airport for now, the sources said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Reacts to Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan

With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, members of the Florida delegation reacted this week to the fall of the American-supported government. “For 20 years, American men and women have fought and given their lives in Afghanistan to protect U.S. national security. After two decades of military efforts, the loss of more than 2,300 American lives and over 20,000 service members wounded in action, America has been chased out of Afghanistan – an embarrassment on the world stage thanks to the abject failure of President Joe Biden. Make no mistake, anything gained during this war has now been lost. The Taliban, and Al-Qaeda, have returned to power. Human rights abuses, and rampant abuses of women, are sure to return. In his shortsighted and ill-prepared withdrawal, Joe Biden let terrorism win. While our immediate focus remains on the safe return of all service members, there is no doubt that the president’s hasty actions have needlessly put American lives on the line and the American people deserve answers,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: World leaders react to Afghanistan; New Zealand in COVID lockdown

European leaders are reacting to the Taliban gaining control of Afghanistan. Members of a Myanmar separatist group are accused of killing 25 people. New Zealand's prime minister announces a lockdown after one COVID-19 case. And the "Godfather of Sudoku" Maki Kaji dies at age 69. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with headlines from around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy