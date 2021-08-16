Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district canceled classes after several children and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant causes a statewide surge of new infections.

Lee County public schools will be closed for three days through Wednesday to allow time for coronavirus test results and to enable some staff members who went into quarantine last week to possibly return to school Thursday, Superintendent Sarah Wasson said on social media.

“This will be a tough year and we don’t want to have to shut down this early, but if we can determine who is positive now we believe we can stay in school longer,” she said Sunday.

One child in kindergarten, one first-grader and one fourth-grader tested positive, Wasson said. Students within 6 feet (2 meters) of the infected children for more than 15 minutes were asked to quarantine, she said. Five staff members also tested positive, she said.

“While this is not a huge number, the number of staff that have had to quarantine or are not feeling well and will be tested tomorrow is above 17 at the elementary school alone,” she said.

The eastern Kentucky district began the fall semester last Tuesday. Later that day, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear required mask-wearing in K-12 schools statewide as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

On the first day of classes, Lee County schools required masks on school buses and “highly recommended” that all students and staff wear masks in schools. The district promptly complied with the Democratic governor’s mask mandate starting the next day.

Beshear pointed to the school closure in a Monday tweet, saying: “Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is how our kids stay in school. Let’s put their education first and do the right thing.”

Without masks, children not old enough to receive the coronavirus vaccine would be defenseless against the virus, the governor said last week. The number of children infected with the virus has risen sharply amid the delta variant outbreak. Children under age 12 are not eligible for the shots.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron last week called the mask order an “unlawful exercise of power” and challenged the governor’s action in the Kentucky Supreme Court. The state’s high court also is reviewing new GOP-backed laws meant to rein in the governor’s executive powers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 8

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

539K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Lee County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Lee County, KY
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Lee County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lee County, KY
Government
Lee County, KY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Buses#K 12 School#Elementary School#Covid#Ap#Democratic#Republican#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Alsea, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements. And Louisiana’s attorney general has posted sample letters...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Some Mississippi music venues requiring testing, vaccination

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi concert venues are now requiring guests to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or show negative test results. The Lyric and Proud Larry’s in Oxford announced this week they would implement the requirements, The Oxford Eagle reported. Lyric general manager Lindsay Dillon-Maginnis said the regulations have been a trend nationwide for music festivals.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate

BERLIN— New COVID-19 infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Saturday that 51.6 new cases per 100,000 residents were reported over the last seven days. It’s the first time since May 25 that the infection rate has been above 50, but it has been increasing since hitting a low of 4.9 in early July.

Comments / 8

Community Policy