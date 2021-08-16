Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The Fiver | And that was the opening Premier League weekend that was

By Barry Glendenning
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFDL8_0bT5e19l00

WE GO AGAIN

While the entirety of last season proved that football is nothing without fans, the opening weekend of this new one provided a timely reminder that despite their prolonged and enforced absence it would often be considerably better if some of them stayed at home. But despite the best attempts of assorted imbeciles in Manchester, Norfolk and Tottenham, among other nationwide locales, the sight of “House Full” signs up in Premier League grounds was enough to melt the flintiest of hearts.

Brentford got the opening Premier League weekend off to a flyer, the famous bus-stop in Hounslow marking their first top-flight appearance in 74 years with a win over Arsenal that, while technically an upset, was no real surprise at all. Bees fans were left buzzing, none more so than Brentford super-fan Woody , whose post-match embrace with manager Thomas Frank adorned several of the morning papers being read by Saturday morning coffee-drinkers as they raised their heads quizzically upon hearing grown men thump each other with bins and restaurant furniture on the street outside.

Related: Sergi Canós: Brentford’s stadium can become a fortress after win over Arsenal

While Nasty Leeds fans set about the task of shedding their club’s reputation as neutrals’ favourites outside Old Trafford, their team did their bit inside the ground. Taken on at their own energetic, high-pressing game and soundly beaten at it by Manchester United, with Luke Ayling’s second-half screamer they could at least go home with the consolation of knowing they’d scored the game’s fourth-best goal. Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge, Trevoh Chalobah announced his Chelsea arrival at the top table in Chelsea’s humbling of Crystal Palace with a strike that made folk previously unfamiliar with his work sit up and notice that not only is he not his brother Nathan, but also that his name isn’t actually “Trevor”.

At Goodison Park, Rafael Benítez got an unexpectedly warm welcome from fans of his new “small club” before their win over a Southampton team that’s shedding big-name stars in some sort of Saints supernova. Further south, everyone’s relegation-certainties Watford showed their title-winning credentials with a 3-2 demolition of Aston Villa that was nowhere near as close as the scoreline suggests. Their fellow promoted side Norwich had no answers for Liverpool, who cruised to victory under the new laser-improved gaze of Jürgen Klopp. Leicester just about triumphed over Wolves thanks to Jamie Vardy, while Sean Dyche’s Burnley XI couldn’t quite Burnley their way to a point against free-scoring Brighton xG.

And so to Sunday, where normality was resumed at St James’ Park, as Newcastle’s players trudged off to the heartwarmingly unfamiliar sound of boos, albeit safe in the knowledge that they will almost certainly play worse this season. Meanwhile in London, Tottenham Hotspur weathered an early storm to pull off a somewhat surprising win over toothless champions Manchester City. Having ground out their win with a disciplined and determined team performance, their players could be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the raft of post-match headlines devoted to a certain teammate whose contribution was zero.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern. His achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world. Gerd will forever be in our hearts” – Oliver Kahn pays tribute to Gerd Müller, one of the game’s all-time greats, who died on Sunday aged 75 . Read Scott Murray’s brilliant tribute to the man they called Der Bomber and there’s also a lovely gallery , too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po8MX_0bT5e19l00
Gerd Müller doing what he did best. RIP. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

Listen up! Get your ears around Football Weekly here !

FIVER LETTERS

“Nice to see Jim Rosenthal getting a rare runout in Friday’s Fiver (Still Want Mores). Gives me an excuse to link to this monumental piece of journalism , in which our hero is transported into a dream-like netherworld. This journey ends with him naked and being covered in lather by the country’s top scorer, his captain, and two mulleted magicians. What a man” – Nick Kinsella.

“Were the Premier League fixture compilers indulging in a bit of devilment with the opening-day fixtures? Starting a match top of the Premier League and ending it bottom – it could only happen to Arsenal” – John Lawton.

“Given their propensity to plumb new depths each passing day, the Gunners could file for a change of emblem from the current one to the Mariana Trench” – Krishna Moorthy.

“When Chelsea score at home the big screens flash up GOAL!! GOAL!! followed by the name and photo of the scorer. When Trevoh Chalobah scored on Saturday the screens duly flashed up GOAL!! GOAL!! but of name or photo there were none. So I propose a new term to describe a young player making an unexpected splash: ‘Too unknown to have his name in the big screen display computer’” – Nick Moon.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com . And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport . Prizes are back, baby! Today’s winner is Nick Kinsella, who gets a copy of The Hard Yards: A Season in the Championship, Football’s Toughest League by Nige Tassell. It’s available in hardback from 19 August and we have more to give away.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Renowned rom-com enthusiast Virgil van Dijk says his return to action for Liverpool against Norwich felt “very emotional” . “It was sort of like a hurdle,” he Richard Curtis-ed. “I had to get over that.”

Barcelona chief suit, Joan Laporta, has blamed Josep Bartomeu for a “terrible inheritance” which has led to debts of €1.35bn (subs, please check). “We could not pay the salaries,” Laporta blubbed. “The previous regime was full of lies.”

Granit Xhaka has scrawled his name all over a new contract at Arsenal until 2024.

Like an impatient parent trying to get his teenager out of bed, Spurs manager Nuno Espírito Santo wants Harry Kane to hurry up . “He has to get ready and help the team,” he pleaded.

And José Mourinho has found £34m down the back of a fine leather sofa at Roma and is ready to swap it for Tammy Abraham .

STILL WANT MORE?

We know you’ve missed them: 10 glorious talking points coming right at ya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpUFR_0bT5e19l00
Did somebody say composite photo? Composite: Reuters/Getty/AP/Getty

Andy Brassell’s Bundesliga blog addresses how Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland will try to emulate the great Gerd Müller this season .

An extract from Ryan Baldi’s new book explores the rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold, featuring sulks, a position change and fetching the balls he would kick in anger.

Alan Ruschel lost 19 of his Chapecoense teammates in a plane crash five years ago. He recovered from his injuries, became the club’s captain and led them to two trophies. Josué Seixas speaks with the 31-year-old.

Ligue Urrrrrrrn is already two weeks in: Eric Devin is here to update you on champions Lille getting absolutely walloped by Nice .

Fans of Rumours can get their fix here , fans of transfer tittle-tattle might want to click on this link instead .

Catch up with the latest moves in our women’s and men’s transfer interactives.

Oh, and if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace . And INSTACHAT, TOO !

£165 ANYONE?

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Gerd Müller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#The Premier League#Manchester United#Woody#Arsenal While Nasty Leeds#St James Park#Tottenham Hotspur#Fc Bayern#German#Afp Getty#Football Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
HealthThe Guardian

I relish a good Freudian slip – that revealing giveaway of the tongue

Sigmund Freud has his fans and his detractors. My take? A lot of his work was pioneering and has relevance to this day; a lot of it was nonsense. One of Freud’s greatest legacies (no, not the scatology obsession) is the one that bears his name: the Freudian slip. (Or parapraxis, to give it its other name.) When Freud started word association with his patients, he realised that often their immediate answers would reveal things about themselves that they had repressed or were on their mind, lingering beneath the surface.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Britney Spears under investigation for alleged battery

Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged battery after a staff member at her home accused the singer of striking her, US authorities have said. Police officers attended Spears’s home in southern California after the staff member reported the dispute on Monday night, the Ventura county sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.
The Guardian

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits highest annual level in a decade

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has hit the highest annual level in a decade, a new report has shown, despite increasing global concern over the accelerating devastation since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Between August 2020 and July 2021, the rainforest lost 10.476 square kilometers – an area...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Sydney anti-lockdown protest organiser sentenced to eight months’ jail

A key anti-lockdown protest organiser has been sentenced to a maximum of eight months in prison for helping plan an “unauthorised” demonstration in Sydney, as well as multiple breaches of public health orders. Anthony Khallouf, 29, one of the organisers of last month’s anti-lockdown protests and a key figurehead in...
SportsThe Guardian

Underdogs Glamorgan win One-Day Cup, their first trophy in 17 years

Favourites Essex had a good start away at Glamorgan in the first of the One-Day Cup semi-finals on Monday, Alastair Cook being the unlikely aggressor early on. His was the first wicket to fall, out for 68 at better than a run a ball, a victim of club call-up Steve Reingold. With 30 overs gone, the visitors were 151-2 and eyeing a score of at least 300.
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

Jude Law: ‘I remember being told not to get above myself. Such appalling British advice’

For a few months in 2000, Jude Law’s working week consisted of shooting the war epic Enemy at the Gates in Berlin from Monday to Friday, before hopping on Concorde on Friday evening to fly to New York to rehearse for AI with Steven Spielberg for the weekend. On Sunday night he was back on Concorde to Berlin. “I was quite new to movie acting back then,” he says. “I just assumed that was what it was like all the time.”
The Guardian

Advance copies of Sally Rooney’s unpublished book sold for hundreds of dollars

When advance reading copies (ARCs) of Sally Rooney’s new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You were sent out in May, there was a flurry of social media posts. A lucky selection of editors, writers and influencers flaunted their copies; others bemoaned not having been granted one. Soon listings for proof copies (which are clearly marked “not for resale”) started to appear on trading sites such as eBay and Depop. One copy, listed on eBay by a seller in North Carolina, sold in June for $209.16. Even the canvas tote bag that Rooney’s publicists had been sending out with the ARC copies was fetching prices in the region of $80. And this growing market for unpublished novels is not just a product of Rooney-mania: Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads, which will be published in October, sold earlier this month on eBay for $124.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Women of Troy by Pat Barker review – bleak and impressive

Troy has fallen. Its warriors, even its unborn male babies, are all dead. The mutilated body of the sacked city’s king, Priam, has been left lying in the dunes by the Greek camp, stinking and covered all over – as Pat Barker’s narrator horribly notes – with “flies, thousands of them … like a fuzz of black bristles”.
WorldThe Guardian

Afghanistan: thousands stranded in Kabul as Taliban go door-to-door

Tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who collaborated with US forces remain stranded in Kabul, as the US government grappled with an overwhelming backlog of visas and Taliban checkpoints which were preventing people safely reaching the airport. With the 31 August deadline looming, tens of thousands of people eligible...
The Guardian

In New Zealand it has been easy to forget Covid. Now we are too complacent

My Kiwi friends ask, somewhat jokingly, how I’m finding my first New Zealand level 4. I answer, also somewhat jokingly, that I’m a veteran at this, having lived in London and Dublin for most of the pandemic, and had gone through several hard lockdowns. That’s why it was unfortunate, the...
RelationshipsThe Guardian

Experience: I made friends with my doppelganger

My wife, Marion, and I moved to Braintree in 2013 to be near our daughter and grandchildren, and I was struck by how friendly some of the locals were. Strangers would often wave as I passed them in the street. Some of them would also say, “Hello, John!” My name’s Neil, but I let it pass.
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Apple refuses a refund after my sister ran up £1,100 app bill

I recently found out that my sister, who has a learning disability, unwittingly spent more than £1,100 on 83 Apple purchases over four weeks. She enjoys playing word games and colouring on her iPad, but has no understanding of money or how in-app purchases work. Until last year, her husband managed her finances, but he died. Most of the transactions were repeat purchases of items called “bundles”. She has no idea what they are and hasn’t downloaded them, but Apple is refusing a refund.

Comments / 0

Community Policy