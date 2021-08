According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a 17-year-old Owatonna girl has been missing since August 6th. Have you seen Dominique Timmerman?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out an email this morning seeking help in locating Dominque as she was last seen on August 6th. It's possible that Dominque could be in need of medical attention according to the email.