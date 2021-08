SCUF Gaming has released a new gaming controller with the first wireless performance game controller for the Xbox Series X|S. Dubbed the SCUF Instinct, the controller has been designed to give you all the capabilities of the standard controller you're used to with the customization and additional performance enhancements the company is known for to give you the best possible option for your gaming needs. This thing is basically esports ready if you decide to skip the mouse and keyboard and go for a handheld option. This is about as good as it gets from SCUF when it comes to design and options, and its nice to see it adapted to the latest console from Xbox. You can read more about it below along with a quote from the company from this morning's announcement, as the SCUF Instinct starts at $170 and the Instinct Pro version starts at $200.