Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for second week

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish‘s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, held on to its crown as the number-one album in the country for a second week in a row. The album, released July 30, topped the Billboard 200 after moving an additional 85,000 units in its second week of release. Eilish’s fans streamed...

