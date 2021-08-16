Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Jesy Nelson reunites with ex-boyfriend Harry James as the couple step out in casual attire to go shopping in Essex... ahead of launching debut solo music

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

They sparked reconciliation rumours in March, when they were spotted at the same restaurant, after splitting in 2018 following an 16 month relationship.

And, Jesy Nelson reunited with her ex-boyfriend Harry James, to go shopping at a local hardware store in Essex, on Sunday.

The former Little Mix star, 30, kept things casual in an Aaliyah T-shirt and leggings as she strolled along in the sunshine with the tattooed music video director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cc4vx_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lpYW_0bT5aign00

Jesy showed off her toned pins in the skin tight Adidas leggings, which boasted stripes down either side.

Pounding the pavement in black trainers, Jesy opted for an oversized band style T-shirt in honour of the late R&B star Aaliyah.

The ex Little Mix singer pulled her raven tresses into a knot and shielded her eyes with a pair of glamorous shades. Harry opted for a simple sportswear look, wearing light grey jogging bottoms and a plain white T-shirt.

Jesy Nelson's representatives confirmed to MailOnline that she and Harry are just friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdpN3_0bT5aign00
R&B babe: Pounding the pavement in black trainers, Jesy opted for an oversized band style T-shirt in honour of the late R&B star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Prja4_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KEwe_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlaZQ_0bT5aign00
Close: The couple stayed close together during their Sunday outing

Keep it casual like Jesy in a T-shirt from PrettyLittleThing

$30

PrettyLittleThing Aaliyah T-shirt

Take a closer look

Jesy Nelson cut a casual figure as she enjoyed a shopping trip in Essex.

The singer was decked out in a PrettyLittleThing T-shirt and Adidas leggings, completed with statement sunglasses and trainers.

Her T-shirt would make a great staple in any wardrobe thanks to its relaxed fit and vintage-inspired print, so we were disappointed to learn it has sold out.

But don’t fret; there are plenty of look-alikes available across the web! Scroll down to the carousel to discover our favorite designs.

Alternatively, click (right) to shop more from PrettyLittleThing.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsrjV_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJkyN_0bT5aign00

In March, the former Little Mix star posted a video of a food order from upmarket sushi restaurant Roka – while Harry shared an identical snap to his Instagram stories that same evening.

Singer Jesy previously split from musician Harry in 2018 – but back in April sources told MailOnline that the pair became re-acquainted after spending time together in the studio.

A source told MailOnline: 'Jesy and Harry have been hanging out together again after reconnecting in lockdown.

'They always shared something special and are enjoying bonding over music, with Harry even joining Jesy in the studio as she works for the first time on solo material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1OUT_0bT5aign00
Looks good! Harry now sports a shorter hair style than previously
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omSqj_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oKKj_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtG6K_0bT5aign00
Day out: The couple arrived at the hardware store by car, with Harry driving

'Sean and Jesy have stayed friends and all he wants is for her to be happy, he's pleased she's been able to reconnect with Harry.'

The couple originally dated for 16 months, before splitting three years ago in 2018 when Jesy was in 'work mode' with Little Mix.

Jesy and Harry even share the singer's Pomeranian, Reggie, together – describing the adorable puppy as their 'baby' on Instagram in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156RKT_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQgAH_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ricr_0bT5aign00
Driver: Harry drove the pair to and from the hardware store
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZqFd_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FjRU_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KybPW_0bT5aign00
Back together: They sparked reconciliation rumours in March, when they were spotted at the same restaurant, after splitting in 2018 following an 16 month relationship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSEKY_0bT5aign00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJlCp_0bT5aign00

Jesy's most recent romance was with Our Girl actor Sean Sagar, 30. The couple dated for nine months before parting ways in January.

At the time, a source told The Sun: 'Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them.

'Jesy just left Little Mix and is working hard on herself right now — she has to put herself first.

'Lockdown has made it really difficult too, so for now Jesy and Sean are taking time apart from each other.'

Prior to being with Sean, she was in a relationship former Love Island star Chris Hughes, 28, which ended in April 2020, after 16 months. The pair remain friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mie3c_0bT5aign00
Date night: The former Little Mix star posted a video of a food order from upmarket sushi restaurant Roka back in March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1thc_0bT5aign00
Yum: Harry shared an identical snap to his Instagram stories while his hand also appeared in the singer's upload
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7CoZ_0bT5aign00
Former lovers: Jesy and Harry even share the singer's Pomeranian, Reggie, together – describing the adorable puppy as their 'baby' on Instagram in 2017  (Pictured in April 2018)

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Harry James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casual Attire#Such A Shame#Little Mix#Pomeranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jesy Nelson Just Ushered In Her New Era: "I Don't Think Anyone Is Going to Expect This"

Mixers might want to take a seat, because Jesy Nelson is boldly ushering in her new era — and she means serious business. Following her departure from girl group Little Mix last December as a choice to prioritize her health, Jesy took to Instagram on Thursday evening to tease her "new chapter" with a video montage. The clip begins revealing Jesy, wearing all white, behind a lift door and is cut with snippets of the pop star on shoots and working hard in the dance studio, sporting her signature headscarfs, bucket hats, dungarees, and oversize T-shirts. In the first hour of the video's release, it had almost 350,000 views.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jesy Nelson signs with Ariana Grande's record label to crack US

Jesy Nelson has signed with Ariana Grande's record label in a bid to crack America. The former Little Mix singer is set to launch her solo career with her debut single expected to be released next month and has now penned a deal with Republic Records - who work with pop stars Ariana and Taylor Swift - to push her music in the United States.
CelebritiesBBC

Jesy Nelson: Why has she deleted all her Insta posts?

Former Little Mixer Jesy Nelson has deleted all of her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone on the platform. All that remains is a pinky-red circle as her profile picture. She still has 8.2 million followers though - phew!. She hasn't given a reason but some fans think her wiped Insta...
Beauty & Fashiondigitalspy.com

Jesy Nelson teases first solo music following Little Mix departure

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has teased something big is coming in an Instagram post. The singer – who left the band in December 2020 – had recently wiped her Instagram profile, deleting all her posts and unfollowing everyone, signalling the start of a new era for the 30-year-old star after she signed a solo recording contract in May.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Jesy Nelson Reunites With Ex Harry James For Lowkey Outing

Jesy Nelson steps out for a quick errand alongside Harry James on Tuesday afternoon (August 17) in Essex, England. The 30-year-old English singer picked up a few things from the corner store, with Harry, whom she split from in 2018. Jesy and Harry‘s reunion has sparked a lot of talk...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jesy Nelson appears to confirm title of debut solo single

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's debut solo single appears to be called 'Boyz'. Jesy Nelson has seemingly confirmed the title of her debut solo single. The former Little Mix star took to Instagram to share a polaroid picture of her rocking a Union Jack bikini stood next to some weight-lifting hunks with "Boyz '21" scribbled on it in marker pen.
MusicPosted by
Indy100

10 iconic Little Mix moments as band celebrates decade together

Who can believe it’s been ten years since British girl group Little Mix joined forces on X Factor to become the first band to win the singing competition back in 2011?. Ten years on, with six chart-topping albums, three Brit Award wins and the most nominated group in the ceremony’s history, it’s fair to say the past decade has been a success for the act.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jesy Nelson wants to crack the United States

Jesy Nelson is hoping to crack the US market with her new solo single and her record label want her to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York next month. Jesy Nelson is hoping to crack the US market with her new solo single. The singer -...
Musicfangirlish.com

Jesy Nelson Teases “The Next Chapter” In Her Music

The end of an era. The next chapter. Something new. Lately those three phrases make me have a lot of feelings and I am not sure that is a great thing. Everything is always changing and sometimes a person just wants something to remain the same. But that’s not the...
MusicThe Tab

10 Little Mix songs that show why they’ve been the biggest girl band in the world for a decade

In the fastest decade any of us have ever lived through, today marks the 10 year anniversary of Little Mix. It honestly hardly seems real that it’s been a full 10 years since Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards walked into the 2011 season of The X Factor as soloists and then managed to become the first ever winning group. They are the ultimate reality TV singing competition success story, and in the 10 years that followed they haven’t once dipped in public favour or chart success. For a girl group, this is pretty much unheard of.
Musiczapgossip.com

Little Mix announce new album Between Us to mark 10th anniversary

Little Mix have announced their first album since Jesy Nelson’s exit from the group. To mark their 10th anniversary today (19.08.21), the chart-topping girl group – comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have unveiled their seventh studio album, ‘Between Us’. Set for release on November 12, the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy