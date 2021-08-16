Cancel
Noviscend Inks Canadian Distribution Deal for Myriad Genetics Tests

NEW YORK — Medical technology firm Noviscend said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to exclusively distribute certain of Myriad Genetics' genetic tests in Canada. According to Ontario-based Noviscend, the deal covers the EndoPredict breast cancer recurrence test; myRisk and myRisk – Hereditary and Single Gene Panel for hereditary cancer risk; myChoiceCDx test for homologous recombination deficiency status in ovarian cancer patients; the GeneSight pharmacogenomic test for patients with depression; and Prolaris for evaluating prostate cancer aggressiveness.

