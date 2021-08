Young defensemen are taking over the National Hockey League. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, who is entering his third NHL season, won the Norris Trophy last season, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, who also is entering his third season, won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20, voted as NHL rookie of the year. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks finished tied for 10th among NHL defensemen in scoring with 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games last season after leading all rookies in scoring in 2019-20 with 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in 68 games.