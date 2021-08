The Taliban offensive looms over Kabul as it advances unstoppably through Afghanistan. The guerrillas conquered late this Saturday the great government stronghold in the north, the city of apo-i-Sharif, while the security forces fled, and managed to control several more provincial capitals – there are already about twenty of the 34 Afghanistan is divided into – on its march to the capital, which is between 70 and 40 kilometers from – according to the Associated Press, there was even fighting in a district 11 kilometers to the south. Thousands of citizens flee the areas already under their control and seek refuge in the streets of the city. The fear of a capture of Kabul grips a population that has seen how the government army has not stopped losing ground, sometimes handing over the squares without any resistance to the militia.