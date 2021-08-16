Cancel
Elderly Staffie saved from hoarders' house fire searching for a new home

By Bethan Shufflebotham
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

An elderly Staffordshire Bull Terrier was one of just two dogs that survived a house fire which saw nearly 150 animals die.

Tammy, an eight-year-old Staffy cross, was kept by a hoarder who owned 148 animals, of which 146 died in a blaze.

The dog was saved by Team Poundie, before being handed over to the Senior Staffy Club to find her a retirement home.

The charity takes in Staffordshire Bull Terriers over the age of seven, and attempts to rehome the OAP pets to live out their golden years.

A spokesperson for the Senior Staffy Club said: “Poor Tammy has not had the best life so far; she was one of 148 animals kept by a hoarder, and one of only two dogs who survived a terrible fire at their home in which the other 146 animals perished.

“Despite all her problems, Tammy is a happy little soul who loves her walks and has become a firm favourite with the volunteer dog walkers at the kennels. She’s also quite a beauty, with her white coat and black eye patch!”

In fact, Tammy is such a happy dog that her tail 'never stops wagging', even managing to injure it through excitement!

Due to her previous situation, Tammy has a fear of travel, and is terrified of getting into a car having likely never been in one. As a result, she’s looking for a home in the Stoke-on-Trent area, near to where the kennels are based.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVzv4_0bT5Yvuk00
Tammy enjoying a pupcake on her eighth birthday in kennels at the Senior Staffy Club ( Image: The Senior Staffy Club)

The Senior Staffy Club added: “As is common among older Staffordshires, Tammy has suspected arthritis that has given her a ‘funny’ walk, so she is having some Yumove supplements and the vet is trying her on Loxicom, and she has improved.”

The terrier celebrated her eighth birthday at the rescue on August 10, where volunteers threw her a party with presents and pupcakes - but all she really wants is a family to take care of her.

The other surviving canine, Holly, is also in the care of the Senior Staffy Club and is under assessment for rehoming.

