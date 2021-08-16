Storm Lake Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Bribe Police
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged after allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer at the scene of an altercation. 19-year-old Anthony Vargas was taken into custody a little after midnight Monday after police were called to a physical altercation near the intersection of East 10th and Seneca Streets where the reportedly intoxicated teen was restrained by civilians after trying to enter a home in the area.kicdam.com
