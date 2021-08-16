Petaluma Man Sentenced in Disaster Fraud Case

A Petaluma man has been sentenced after falsely claiming his home was destroyed in the Tubbs fire of 2017. 41-year-old Justin Daly has been sentenced to 9 months in jail and has been ordered to pay over $27-thousand dollars in restitution. This comes after Daly pleaded guilty back in March to disaster benefits fraud and making false statements to a government agency. Prosecutors say Daly falsely claimed his house was destroyed in the Tubbs fire, then received disaster aid funds which he spent on a family vacation to Disneyland and renting a room at a waterfront hotel in Bodega Bay. Daly blamed the crimes on a methamphetamine addiction but says he’s turning his life around.