Humankind (PC) REVIEW – Kind Of Great

The year is 2084, and humanity has successfully migrated beyond its Earthly cradle and out into the far reaches of space to colonize new worlds. Fortunately, there are plenty of habitable planets to choose from, and by carefully managing people and resources, you’ll be able to start life anew quickly and efficiently. Of course, we are not alone in this universe — there are other intelligent life forms looking to do the exact same thing to ensure their species thrives. You’ll need to claim the best planets for the company and ensure that the balance between the ecosystem and the economy is carefully maintained to maximize profits. Are you up to the challenge? Yes? Then welcome to Imagine Earth, Ltd.