Homeless Man Arrested in Strong Arm Robbery in Petaluma

A homeless man has been arrested for strong armed robbery in Petaluma. Police received a call Friday afternoon to the report of a robbery on Hopper Street near Shamrock Materials. The victim told the officers that the suspect, 48 year old Frederick Jones, assaulted him and stole his cell phone. Officers later located Jones at an encampment off Lakeville Street and arrested him for the robbery. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face, and he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.