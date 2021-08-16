Cancel
Johnny Depp boycotted by Hollywood; ‘Cruella’ sequel coming; more: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Johnny Depp says he’s being boycotted by Hollywood after he lost a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a “wife-beater” amid his contentious split from ex-wife Amber Heard. While promoting his new movie “Minamata,” he told The Sunday Times that he’s seen fallout over the past “surreal five years”: “Some films touch people and this affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who experience similar things. And for anything... for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” he said. The Hollywood Reporter notes that MGM shelved the U.S. release of the film and Depp was forced to exit Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

