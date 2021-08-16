Mrs. Georgia Elizabeth Mullinax Swanson, age 93, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Swanson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 4, 1927, daughter of the late Clyde Mullinax and the late Bessie Irene Griffies Mullinax. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Wylie Swanson, by a son-in-law, Tommy Staley, and by two brothers, M. T. Mullinax and James Mullinax. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Swanson worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Rome OBGYN Associates. She was a faithful member of Park Avenue where she was a member of the W. M. U. and sang in the choir for many years. Mrs. Swanson loved sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs.