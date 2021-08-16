The Middle Fire West of Petaluma Contained to 21.5 Acres

A 21 and a half acre brush fire five miles west of Petaluma was contained on Friday. The Middle Fire was reported just after 12 PM near Middle Two Rock and Succetti roads. It was contained that afternoon with firefighters using grounds crews and airdrops to fight it. No buildings were damaged but four PG&E customers nearby lost power. Cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a Redcom dispatcher reportedly suspects a damaged transformer.